Crowsnest Pass mayor re-elected by acclamation, election will include special ballot voting option

Crowsnest Pass Mayor Blair Painter has been re-elected by acclamation after no one came forward to challenge for the position. This is the second election in a row Painter has been elected by acclamation, and it will be his third term in total.

Painter will be joined by six councilors chosen from seven candidates including incumbents Dave Filipuzzi, Glen Girhiny, Doreen Glavin, Lisa Sygutek and Dean Ward. The other candidates are Taralynn Fletcher and Vicki Kubik.

Crowsnest Pass residents will be assigned one of three voting stations with everyone from Coleman (subdivision A) voting at the Crowsnest Pass Sports Complex, Blairmore and Frank electors (subdivision B) voting at the Elks Hall in Blairmore, and Bellevue and Hillcrest (subdivision c) residents voting at the MDM Community Centre in Bellevue. There will also be an institutional vote at Crowsnest Pass Health Centre, Tecumseh Apartments, Westwind Apartments, and York Creek Lodge.

There will be two days of voting: On the Oct. 18 election day from 10 am to 8 pm, and the advanced polling day of Oct. 12 also from 10 am to 8 pm. Advanced voting will occur at the Elks Hall in Blairmore.

For those who are unable to vote on either day the municipal council passed a resolution to allow for special ballots. There are three reasons for which a voter may request a special ballot including: being physically incapacitated from Covid-19 or another illness, being absent from the jurisdiction, or being a returning officer, deputy returning officer, constable, candidate, official agent or scrutineer located at a voting station other than the one designated for their place of residence.

To request a special ballot by phoning or visiting the the Municipal Office or contacting the returning officer. Ballots will be mailed to electors in early October and must be returned before polls close on election day. They can either be retuned in person to the municipal office or by mail.

For more information please visit the Crowsnest Pass website.