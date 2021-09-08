New trail cameras showcase significant wildlife activity in southern Alberta

The Nature Conservancy of Canada, the Miistakis Institute and the Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute are announcing a partnership project to monitor wildlife movement across Highway 3. The data gathered through this program will be used to inform future wildlife management strategies and reduce the amount of animal and vehicle collisions.

Highway 3 is situated within a low-elevation valley where opportunities for wildlife movement are limited due to roads, development and human activity. Wildlife that attempt to cross the highway risk mortality and injury and pose a significant safety concern for people that live in and travel through the region.

Besides the risk to human and animal life, collisions along the highway also include costs for damaged vehicles, hospitalizations and highway cleanup. According to AMA, these collisions are one of the leading causes of comprehensive damage claims to vehicles, with the average claim topping $8,000.

This multi-year program, called Linking Landscapes, will utilize wildlife cameras that have been installed throughout the Jim Prentice Wildlife Corridor in the Crowsnest Pass and includes Rock Creek, on the eastern edge of the wildlife corridor. These cameras are triggered by movement and work 24 hours per day in all light conditions.

Seventeen local volunteers in the Crowsnest Pass are involved in the project. Each has been assigned specific cameras to help collect images and identify species.

“I think living in the mountains we have such a responsibility to wildlife. Knowing there are so few throughways for them I was thrilled when NCC notified our community of the camera trap project,” said volunteer Monica Zyla,

“I get to help collect the data that will inform good decisions going forward and I am able to go outside to a new place with such purpose and learn more about my own neck of the woods. It’s a win-win,” Zyla said.