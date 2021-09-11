





Your Letters: residents have a right to work, protectionists behind anti-coal push

Article content Don’t deny others the right to work

Article content Remember those who long for honest work, so that they may lead a life of peaceful security.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Your Letters: residents have a right to work, protectionists behind anti-coal push Back to video Our bodies are designed and made for work. Our bodies and minds need work to stay healthy and active. The opportunity for work gives us the ability to provide for ourselves and our families. Work gives the human person a sense of dignity, of decency and of self-respect. Before we go on crusades that are going to deny others the opportunity to work, we should put ourselves in their shoes and consider what would have become of us had we not had the work that provided us with the necessities of life – food, shelter, clothes, leisure, hobbies, retirement, recreation and fulfillment. It seems such a waste of time and money for an investor who followed the protocols and regulation to be rejected because of opponents who are against anything productive and who are loud, brash, judgmental and unforgiving. As mentioned in a previous letter, they are the same people who were against sensible logging up the Adanac Road some years ago. And, I have no doubt that they have their sights set on those of us in the ranching community. Without proper study of ranching, they may not realize that there is a symbiotic relationship of grass and grazing animals that has evolved over the years in North America. With the drought this year, passersby may take poor pasture as improper management of the land. I do not know Lisa Sygutek personally, but I have read about her and I am impressed. She has stood tall, brave and mostly alone. She has climbed many of the mountain peaks in the area so she knows the land and I believe, she has a love for the land and does not want to see desecration. She has a passion for her community and the citizens of the community and their well-being. It was heart-warming to see 400 citizens respond to her efforts and attend a meeting to show support for the proposed coal mine at Grassy Mountain.

Article content Betty Lynch-Staunton Bureaucracy, protectionists behind anti-coal push As we head in to this 2021 election one of the Liberal election promises is to “protect” 25% of our land base. The NDP and Conservatives are, of course, following suit. The lie the “Protectionist Lobby” has sold to Canadians is that in order to protect our environment you cannot allow resource extraction. So they are really speaking of exclusion of almost all human (motorized footprint) on 25% of the landscape. Then they will ask for 40%. These “Protectionist Lobbyist” are funded by big organizations and folks who are only hearing one side of the story. The big push for exclusion occurs on crown land as the rules for environmental protection on private lands is a subject no one is willing to tackle. This “mindset” has permeated into the bureaucracy of all levels of government because these groups know who really controls government decisions. Many government employees have no understanding of economic realities or even how free enterprise works. People who support mining, timber harvesting, manufacturing, etc are labeled as people with no respect for the environment. I will tell you that is another lie. This mindset has resulted in many good, environmentally sound resource extraction proposals being denied by all 3 levels of governments. We in the Crowsnest Pass have just seen an example of that in a panel denying an extraction proposal to produce top quality metallurgical coal which our community, our Province, our country, and the world need. Three other proposals await the decision of the politically guided bureaucracy, within our Crowsnest area alone. Other proposals are awaiting decisions in our Province as well. But more importantly many companies are taking note of the Riversdale decision and watching to see if Alberta is even open for business.

Article content As a society we need to take note of what we are allowing to happen. We do not seem to realize that we are a resource based society. We need oil, gas, coal, minerals, etc. We do not seem to be proud of the fact our country has the most stringent environmental and societal regulations in the world. We don’t deny that we need these resources but just don’t want them extracted in our country. A major example is the “protectionist” groups do not want to discuss where the required commodities; oil and gas, timber, coal, minerals, etc (that our society needs) will come from. The fact they will come from countries without the environment and societal controls Canada has is of no consequence to them. The fact, by Canada relying on foreign commodities or not having these resources to export our commodities to other countries, will destroy our economy or severely weaken it by dependency on imports from elsewhere. These groups will not even engage on the environmental or labour standards in the countries we import from. The one example of ships of “OPEC” oil travelling up the St. Lawrence River versus western Canadian oil being pipelined to eastern refineries is never even allowed to be discussed. How can the president of the United States dis-allow the Keystone XL Pipeline (with the support of many Protectionist groups in Canada), which would allow Alberta oil to US refineries, and then demand the OPEC countries pick up production because of the high priced fuel in his country? His example is no different than the Alberta Wilderness Association, Canadian Parks and Wilderness, Mayor of High River and others, lobbying the Alberta Government to not allow Crowsnest Metallurgical Coal development with no regard for the impacts (above) of that decision. I am not sure of what it will take to expose the hypocrisy of these protectionist groups which are destroying our Province and country. The lies they use to get thousands of signatures on their petitions; but most of all the lack of leadership of our governments who are leading our country to destruction. John MacGarva

